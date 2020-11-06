US Soccer to allow players to kneel during anthem | 10 June 2020 | U.S. Soccer's board of directors voted Wednesday to end the league's ban on kneeling during the national anthem as protests engulf the nation over the death of George Floyd. The Associated Press reported that board members moved to formally end the ban in a vote during a conference call Wednesday. News that the league was considering doing so was first reported by ESPN earlier this week, with President Cindy Parlow Cone reportedly driving the issue. The ban was enacted in 2017 after star player Megan Rapinoe knelt during the anthem in solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the practice as a means of protesting police brutality and racism.