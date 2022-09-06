If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention: As U.S. southern border remains wide open, Harris announces $1.9B more for Central America as huge caravan heads north | 7 June 2022 | Kamala Harris emerged from her long period of silence on the border crisis Tuesday to announce the private sector would throw nearly $2 billion more at Central America -- even as thousands of migrants from the region make their way toward the US-Mexico frontier. The White House framed the $1.9 billion investment plan as the latest attempt to tackle what it calls the "root causes" of mass economic migration to the US... Whatever the long-term effect of the investment plan, however, it is not expected to affect the caravan currently trekking through Mexico. On Monday, at least 6,000 people set off from Tapachula, Mexico, marching north with hopes to cross into the US. Organizer Luis Villigran told Fox News on Monday that the caravan stretched more than 32 miles and estimated that 9,500 people were taking part.