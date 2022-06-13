U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street's worst week since January | 13 June 2022 | U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday after Wall Street's worst week since January. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell about 300 points, or 1%, as of midnight Eastern, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures posted even steeper declines. Markets fell following renewed inflation worries, as a new report showed hotter-than-expected readings. The consumer-price index on Friday showed U.S. inflation increased 1% in May, well above the 0.7% monthly rise forecast by economists surveyed by the Wall Street Journal. The year-over-year rate rose 8.6%, topping the 40-year high of 8.5% seen in March.