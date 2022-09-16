U.S. stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July | 16 Sept 2022 | All three major U.S. stock indexes slid to levels not touched since mid-July, with the S&P 500 closing below 3,900, a closely watched support level. The S&P 500 lost 0.72% to end at 3,873.33 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.90%, to 11,448.40. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45%, to 30,822.42. FedEx dominated the conversation. The package delivery company said it expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter after global volume softness accelerated in the final weeks the quarter ending August 31.