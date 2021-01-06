Here we go again. Another cyberattack likely carried out by a shadowy deep-state contractor, to create more phony shortages to hasten the arrival of the Great Reset. I, for one, am not falling for it: US subsidiary of meat-packing giant JBS hit by cyberattack | 31 May 2021 | The American subsidiary of the world's largest meat processing companies said Monday it had been hacked, paralyzing some of its operations and impacting thousands of workers in Australia. The intrusion was detected Sunday, forcing one of the leading producers of beef and pork in the United States to suspend affected systems, and call in its IT staff and third-party experts to deal with the breach. The hack comes less than a month after a major cyberattack shut down the Colonial Pipeline network, which transports about 45 percent of fuel consumed on the east coast of the United States... The company's Australian facilities were said to have been paralyzed by the attack, with up to 10,000 meat workers being sent home without pay, according to a union representative.