U.S. Supreme Court to Consider Case Against COVID Vaccine Mandate for New York City Employees | 22 Sept 202 | The U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 7 will consider a New York Police Department detective's challenge to the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal employees. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas granted the request by the detective, Anthony Marciano, after Justice Sonia Sotomayor initially rejected it, Politico confirmed Tuesday. Marciano's challenge seeks to strike down the mandate for the Emergency Use Authorized COVID-19 vaccine for all city workers -- including firefighters, police and teachers. According to data from the mayor’s office, as of Aug. 30, 1,761 city workers have been fired for not getting the vaccine, Daily News reported Wednesday. That number now is likely higher after the New York City Department of Education this month fired another 850 teachers and other staff, bringing the total to nearly 2,000 school employees fired for failure to comply with the mandate, according to the New York Post.