US Surgeon General asks Big Tech platforms to hand over Covid 'misinformation' data | 4 March 2022 | Joe Biden’s Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy formally requested Big Tech companies submit data on the prevalence of COVID-19 "misinformation" on social media, instant messengers, search engines, e-commerce platforms, and crowdsourcing platforms. The request for information is part of the Covid National Preparedness Plan that Biden announced during the State of The Union address on Tuesday. The surgeon general's office wants platforms to submit data on the prevalence of alleged Covid misinformation, beginning with the common examples of such misinformation outlined by the CDC. Dr. Murthy's request asked about the major sources of Covid misinformation, including those that have been providing "unproven" treatments. The request for information asked platforms to provide data on "exactly how many users saw or may have been exposed to instances of Covid-19 misinformation," and the demographics that have allegedly been disproportionately exposed and affected by Covid misinformation.