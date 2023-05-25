U.S. Is Training ISIS Terrorists in Syria's Al-Tanf, Says Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief | 25 May 2023 | The United States is training ISIS [I-CIA-SIS] terrorists in the southeastern Syrian area of al-Tanf on sabotage, Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, revealed on May 24. [Well, I am shocked. Shocked, I tell you!] "According to our information, the U.S. al-Tanf military base located on the border of Syria, Jordan and Iraq is used to train ISIS militants for carrying out subversive acts; moreover, not only on Syrian territory but also in Russian regions," the intelligence chief said at an international meeting of high-level security representatives, according to TASS. Naryshkin went on to note that the U.S. also continues to maintain a military presence in Syria's oil-rich northeastern region without authorization of the legitimate government in Damascus. "They keep exerting sanctions pressure on Damascus, preventing the country's recovery," he added. Around 200 U.S. troops are usually deployed at al-Tanf garrison, along with hundreds of militants from a proxy group known as the Syrian Free Army.