US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan has begun | 29 April 2021 | The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is now formally underway, according to the White House and several US defense officials. "A drawdown is underway," White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One Thursday. "While these actions will initially result in increased forces levels, we remain committed to having all of US military personnel out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2020 [sic]." Fewer than 100 troops, along with military equipment, have been moved largely by aircraft to execute Joe Biden's order to begin the withdrawal process no later than May 1, according to several US defense officials. In addition, contractors and US government workers are also departing the country, the officials said.