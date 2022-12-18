U.S. troops deployed near Russian border --Estonia's defense ministry has announced the arrival of an American infantry company as part of NATO's presence in the country | 16 Dec 2022 | A United States infantry company arrived in Estonia this week as part of NATO's effort to bolster the military bloc's eastern border with Russia, the Baltic country's defense ministry has revealed. A statement published on the ministry's website on Friday said that U.S. service members are stationed at Taara base in the town of Voru, some 20 kilometers from the Russian border. Commenting on the U.S. service members' arrival, Colonel Mati Tikerpuu, the commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defense Forces, said he expects to be able to "integrate our allies on a brigade level and gain an additional maneuver unit." Colonel Richard Ikena, U.S. 1st Infantry Division Artillery Commander, said American troops are "excited to be in Estonia" and "look forward to working shoulder-to-shoulder, alongside our Allies."