U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine - media | 1 Nov 2022 | American troops are on the ground in Ukraine, where they are monitoring NATO arms deliveries to the country, an anonymous Pentagon official told several U.S. media outlets on Monday. It is unclear how many personnel are involved, or where they are located. Speaking to the Associated Press, NBC News, and other members of the Pentagon press pool, the official said that the contingent of troops is led by Brigadier General Garrick Harmon, the U.S. defense attache to Kiev. "There have been several of these inspections," the official told reporters, without revealing where the examinations have taken place. He added that the checks are not happening "close to the front lines," but where security conditions allow.