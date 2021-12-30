US Troops Not Required to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots | 29 Dec 2021 | U.S. troops are being encouraged but not required to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, according to a newly published memorandum. Troops were told earlier this month in the memo, published by the military on Dec. 28, that "receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is not mandatory." The memo, from Gilbert Cisneros, undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness, also states that a vaccine booster shot isn't required for a person to be considered fully vaccinated.