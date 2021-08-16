US Troops Shot At, Return Fire at Kabul Airport and Kill 'Armed Individuals' - Pentagon | 16 Aug 2021 | American soldiers deployed at the Kabul airport have been shot at and were forced to return fire, killing two, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby on Monday. Two "armed individuals" were shot and killed in separate incidents at the airport, Kirby told reporters in an off-camera briefing, coming as thousands of people crowd around the facility to try and flee Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country and declared victory on Sunday. About 2,500 troops are currently at the airport, Kirby said. There are "preliminary indications" that one American soldier may have been wounded.