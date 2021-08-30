U.S. Truckers Plan Nationwide Protest Against Mandatory Vaccines: 'On August 31st, We're Asking That Everybody Not Go to Work…This Truck Is Shut Down Officially' | 30 Aug 2021 | Tomorrow, Truckers across the United States will stop driving their trucks for at least one day to fight against vaccine mandates. Canceled TikTok creator, @thedisrespectedtrucker3, and other social media users have organized a nationwide trucker strike. The Trucker and CDL Life that a protest against mandatory vaccines was planned for truckers across the United States.