US truckers slam Facebook for removing page organizing DC freedom convoy: 'Censorship at its finest' --Truckers plan to drive from California to Washington, D.C., in protest of vaccine mandates. | American truckers are following Canada's lead and organizing a protest against vaccine mandates. The U.S. group's Facebook page, however, was removed early Wednesday in a move that the organizer called "censorship at its finest." The group, titled "Convoy to D.C. 2022," acted as a place for truckers to plan and coordinate their trek from California to Washington, D.C. Jeremy Johnson, who set up the Facebook group, said his personal account was also removed, prompting him to contact a civil rights attorney to discuss the next steps. "They like to silence people that speak the truth," Johnson said of his Facebook ban.