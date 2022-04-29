U.S. unveils plans to ramp up censorship with 'Disinformation Governance Board' --Move comes days after Elon Musk struck deal to buy Twitter and pledged to restore freedom of speech on social media | 27 April 2022 | Joe Biden's administration is expanding the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) purview to include fighting speech that the government deems to be "disinformation." Plans for the new initiative were revealed on Wednesday, when DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas said in a congressional hearing that his department had created a "Disinformation Governance Board." The new body will be headed by Nina Jankowicz, whose resume includes advising the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and overseeing the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute lobby group. Although Mayorkas unveiled the new entity in response to a question about disinformation being used to sway elections, the new board will reportedly focus on countering "misinformation related to homeland security, focused specifically on irregular migration and Russia."