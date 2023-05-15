The U.S. Virgin Islands can't find Google co-founder Larry Page to serve him a subpoena in a lawsuit over JP Morgan's links to Jeffrey Epstein | 4 May 2023 | The U.S. Virgin Islands is having trouble finding Google co-founder Larry Page to serve him a subpoena for its lawsuit against JP Morgan, court documents show. The U.S. Virgin Islands government sued JP Morgan Chase in December, accusing the bank of facilitating and concealing Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking enterprise. As part of the lawsuit, the government wants to subpoena Page because it believes the tech executive may have had some connection to the disgraced financier. "Upon information and belief, Larry Page...is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan," a motion filed on Thursday said.