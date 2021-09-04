US warships set sail for Black Sea amid stand-off with Russia over military conflict in Eastern Ukraine, Turkish diplomats report | 09 April 2021 | American sailors have set course for the Black Sea, off the south coast of Russia, in a move widely seen as a show of support for Ukraine, where fighting between Kiev’s forces and separatist militias has worsened in recent weeks. On Friday, a source at the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS that it had received a notification from Washington that two US warships would pass through the Bosporus straits and into the Black Sea. Under international law, Ankara controls access to the inland body of water for certain types of vessels, including navy ships. In accordance with these conventions, Turkish envoys say they "were notified through diplomatic channels 15 days ago that two US warships would enter the Black Sea. The ships will remain there until 4 May," the unnamed official said.