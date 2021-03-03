US wasted billions of dollars in Afghanistan - watchdog | 01 March 2021 | U.S. spending in Afghanistan included billions of dollars wasted on vehicles and buildings that were later abandoned, according to a watchdog report issued Monday. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said that of $7.8 billion in spending since 2008, only $343.2 million was spent on buildings and vehicles that were "maintained in good condition" and only $1.2 billion went to vehicles and buildings that were put to their intended use. In a statement, Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on National Security, said the report indicated "serious gaps" in U.S. spending strategies in Afghanistan.