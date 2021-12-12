U.S. Wins Appeal in Julian Assange Case, Bringing His Extradition Closer --Lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder said they would seek permission to appeal the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court | 10 Dec 2021 | The U.S. government won an appeal in its bid to extradite Julian Assange, clearing an important hurdle in Washington's years-long battle to put the WikiLeaks founder on trial on spying charges. The decision by the U.K. High Court to overturn a lower-court ruling isn't the end of the case. Lawyers representing Mr. Assange said they would seek permission to appeal the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court, setting the stage for weeks or even months of further legal wrangling, lawyers say. In their ruling, Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett and Lord Justice Tim Holroyde said diplomatic assurances given by the U.S. that Mr. Assange wouldn't be held under the strictest maximum-security conditions if extradited were sufficient to clear the path to extradition. The High Court said Mr. Assange should remain in prison while the process continues.