This is the Great Reset: USDA Now Asking People to Register Their Vegetable Gardens for National Database | 4 Oct 2022 | In a move that has many folks scratching their heads, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has renewed its push for the People's Garden Initiative which now includes registering vegetable gardens nationwide. According to the USDA, the move is to foster a "more diverse and resilient local food system to empower communities to address issues like nutrition access and climate change." But those who have been following the USDA closely for years know that they couldn't care less about your health and nutrition. To register your garden with the USDA, one must meet several easily obtainable standards. "School gardens, community gardens, urban farms, and small-scale agriculture projects in rural, suburban and urban areas can be recognized as a 'People's Garden' if they register on the USDA website and meet criteria including benefitting the community, working collaboratively, incorporating conservation practices and educating the public."