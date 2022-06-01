USPS requests temporary waiver from Biden vaccine mandate, warns of supply chain disruption --Deputy Postmaster General says the vaccine requirement or testing is 'likely to result in the loss of many employees' | 5 Jan 2022 | The U.S. Postal Service is requesting a temporary waiver from Joe Biden's employer vaccine mandate, warning in a letter sent to federal labor officials that mandates or weekly testing measures could impact the agency's ability to operate. Deputy Postmaster General Douglas A. Tulino, who formerly served as the agency's chief human resources officer, sent a letter dated Jan. 4 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and expressed his concerns over the impact of the mandate and requiring employees to present weekly negative tests. In the letter obtained by Fox News, Tulino said a vaccine-or-test mandate as outlined by the emergency temporary standard "is likely to result in the loss of many employees -- either by employees leaving or being disciplined -- particularly given the higher level of temporary employees at this time of year."