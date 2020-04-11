USPS Whistleblower in Michigan Claims Higher-Ups Were Engaging in Voter Fraud | 04 Nov 2020 | A United States Postal Service worker on Wednesday told Project Veritas that a supervisor named Johnathan Clarke in Traverse City, Michigan -- one of the big swing states this election cycle -- potentially engaged in voter fraud. "We were issued a directive this morning to collect any ballots we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, just outgoing mail in general, separate them at the end of the day so that they could hand stamp them with the previous day's date," the whistleblower stated. "Today is November 4th for clarification." Michigan Courts ruled that ballots had to be received by the election clerk before the polls on Election Day, which would mean 8 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, Nov. 3. According to the whistleblower, the ballots are in "express bags" so they could be sent to the USPS distribution center.