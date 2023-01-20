Utah doctor allegedly destroyed vaccines, gave fake shots to children | 18 Jan 2023 | A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges after allegedly giving people fake vaccination cards and destroying government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations. Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, and his neighbor, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property, conversion sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting. The Plastic Institute of Utah Inc., along with office manager Kari Dee Burgoyne, 52, and receptionist Sandra Flores, 31, face the same charges. According to court documents, Moore and his co-defendants allegedly ran a scheme out of Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah Inc. to defraud the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The documents say Moore and Andersen [two heroes] were members of a private organization seeking to "liberate the medical profession from government and industry conflicts of interest." [Speaking of missing government property, when are charges getting filed for this? Pentagon can't account for $220 billion in gov't property, fails fifth audit.]