Utah mayor looks to upset Romney in 2024 GOP primary, says voters feel 'let down' by incumbent --The Riverton mayor says that Utahns don't feel represented by Sen. Mitt Romney. | 11 June 2023 | upstart Utah mayor is trying to pull off what would be one of the biggest primary upsets of the 2024 election cycle – knocking off incumbent GOP Sen. [deep-state dirt-bag] Mitt Romney, whom he argues is an interloper and career politician repeatedly out of touch with state voters' conservative values. "They have a feeling of being just let down," city of Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs recently said on the "John Solomon Reports" podcast. "Here's somebody who came in and moved to the state. That's something that a lot of Utahns, I think, had to give him a bit of a pass on." ...Among the concerns in the deep-Red state was that he voted in 2020 and in 2021 to convict then-President Trump, respectively, in Trump's first and second Senate impeachment trial.