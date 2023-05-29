Utah Target evacuated after it received a bomb threat for 'turning its back' on LGBT community after Pride collection walk back - store is one of several to receive threats --A Target in Layton, Utah, was evacuated after bomb threats were made against the store, and several others in Utah and Ohio, to local news stations Police said the threats were made from a 'bonus email address' --A local Ohio newspaper also received an email threatening five stores, claiming: 'We will continue to bomb your Targets until you stop cowering...' | 27 May 2023 | A Utah Target has been evacuated and a bomb squad has been called in after multiple threats were made against stores across the state and five in Ohio after the company's annual Pride collection [for children - by a satanist] sparked fury. A Layton Target - located at 810 West 2000 North - was evacuated after receiving multiple bomb threats. A bomb squad and a K9 unit were deployed to the store around 1pm, according to KUTV. All staff and customers were directed to the parking lot. Police said stores in Layton, Salt Lake, Taylorsville and Provo were threatened. Authorities became aware of the threats after local news stations received emails threatening danger and referencing the company's new controversial Pride collection. Five Targets in across Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania were also threatened, according to Cleveland 19, who received a threatening email listing stores in Stow, North Canton, Boardman, Niles, Ohio and Monaca, Pennsylvania.