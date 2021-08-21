UVA disenrolls 238 unvaccinated students, keeps indoor mask mandate for all | 21 Aug 2021 | Not all students are created equal at the school Thomas Jefferson founded. The University of Virginia removed 238 students from its fall semester enrollment this week for failing to comply with the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. "A good number" of the students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," school spokesperson Brian Coy told The Virginian-Pilot, with only 49 of the 238 enrolled in fall courses. The effort to weed out the unvaccinated comes amid a mask mandate. All students, including those vaccinated, must continue to wear masks indoors in school buildings, the university announced earlier this month.