UVA instructor: 'Topple the government' if election 'worst-case scenario' happens --The instructor previously tweeted a New York Times article favorable to the Chinese Communist Party. | 03 Nov 2020 | University of Virginia Postdoctoral FellowDavid Walsh posted on his personal Twitter feed that Americans need to do more than protest if the "worst-case scenario" happens following Tuesday's presidential election. "Here's the thing: if the worst-case scenario happens next week, Americans don't need to just 'protest.' They need to actively try to topple the government," Walsh tweeted on October 27. According to UVA's website, Walsh is an instructor in the College of Arts and Sciences and teaches the course "Hateinnany": Fascism, Antifascism, and the Global Far Right." Walsh's Twitter name, "David 'That's *DR.* Commie F*ck' Walsh" commented below his initial posts stating, "Also worth noting that the military has already made it clear that in such a scenario, they're not going to back Trump."