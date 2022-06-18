Uvalde Hires Private Law Firm to Argue It Doesn't Have to Release School Shooting Public Records | 17 June 2022 | The City of Uvalde and its police department are working with a private law firm to prevent the release of nearly any record related to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 19 children and two teachers died, according to a letter obtained by Motherboard in response to a series of public information requests we made. The public records Uvalde is trying to suppress include body camera footage, photos, 911 calls, emails, text messages, criminal records, and more.