Uvalde Mother Placed in Handcuffs by Federal Marshals for Attempting to Enter School to Save Her Child While Salvador Ramos Went on Killing Spree | 26 May 2022 | Regional Director for the Department of Public Safety South Texas, Victor Escalon, Jr., on Thursday provided updates following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary that killed 19 children and 2 adults. According to multiple reports, the shooter, Salvador Ramos, spent more than 40 minutes inside as loved ones and onlookers begged the police to charge into the building... Ramos was inside of a classroom killing children whilst police and other law enforcement officers targeted desperate parents trying to save their children. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, one mother was placed in handcuffs and a father was tasered for trying to retrieve their children. "Ms. Gomez, a farm supervisor, said that she was one of numerous parents who began encouraging -- first politely, and then with more urgency -- police and other law enforcement to enter the school. After a few minutes, she said, federal marshals approached her and put her in handcuffs, telling her she was being arrested for intervening in an active investigation," The Wall Street Journal reported.