UW Madison student government passes resolution supporting removal of Lincoln statue | 09 Oct 2020 | The University of Wisconsin-Madison student government recently voted to approve a resolution that supports the removal of the school's famous Abraham Lincoln statue, arguing it serves as a remnant "of this school's history of white supremacy." The Associated Students of Madison's resolution, approved Sept. 29, calls for campus fixtures billed as racist by activists to be "reevaluated and then removed and/or replaced based on inputs from BIPOC students." Among those items is the university's historic 111-year-old Lincoln statue that sits atop the common passing area Bascom Hill. Another is Chamberlin Rock, a large glacial boulder that has been a campus fixture for 95 years. The resolution states their removal would "create an inclusive and safe environment for all students." It passed unanimously.