VA secretary dismisses Atlantic report: The anonymous sources are 'same people' behind 'fake strokes, Russian collusion' | 06 Sept 2020 | Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie defended President Trump after a scathing report by the Atlantic claimed his boss used derisive language referring to fallen soldiers as "losers" and dead Marines as "suckers." When asked by CNN if he's ever heard the president use that kind of talk to describe U.S. service members or veterans, Wilkie responded, "absolutely not," adding he would be offended if the report is true. "I think [the] anonymous [sources] are the same people that brought you fake heart attacks, fake strokes, Russian collusion," Wilkie said Sunday on "State of the Union," referring to other stories the Trump administration has pegged as false.