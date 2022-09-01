Vaccinated and boosted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19 | 9 Jan 2022 | New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home – just over a week since she was spotted partying without a mask in Florida, her office said on Sunday. "Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," the statement said. "The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."