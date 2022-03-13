Vaccinated and Boosted Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19 | 13 March 2022 | Former President Barack Obama announced Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," he said on his official Twitter account. Obama also said that his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, has tested negative. "Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted," the former President said. "It's a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven't already, even as cases go down." [Right, because getting triple vaccinated worked so well for him.]