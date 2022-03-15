Vaccinated and boosted Doug Emhoff tests positive for Covid-19 | 15 March 2022 | Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from Harris's office. "Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for Covid-19," said Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for Kamala Harris. Harris was set to participate in an Equal Pay Day event at the White House Tuesday evening that began just as Emhoff's test results were released... Harris is fully vaccinated and boosted, as is her husband.