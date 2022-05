Vaccinated and boosted NY Gov. Hochul tests positive for COVID-19 | 7 May 2022 | New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and is "asymptomatic." "Today I tested positive for COVID-19," the Democratic governor tweeted. "Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I'm asymptomatic." "A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don't feel well." [Yeah, I'm going to get the clot shot so I can get COVID.]