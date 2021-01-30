Vaccinated Congressman Tests Positive for COVID-19 | 30 Jan 2021 | U.S Rep Stephen Lynch (D-MA) has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving both doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. SFGATE reported: "A Massachusetts congressman who has received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has tested positive for the virus. The office of U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch said Friday that the lawmaker had had a negative test result before attending Joe Biden's inauguration. The office says Lynch's positive test result came after a staff member in his Boston office tested positive earlier this week."