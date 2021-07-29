Vaccinated individuals who become infected with Covid have just as much viral load as the unvaccinated - CDC director | 28 July 2021 | The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Tuesday recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates after new data suggested fully vaccinated individuals are not just contracting Covid-19 but could potentially infect others. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recent studies had shown that those vaccinated individuals who do become infected with Covid have just as much viral load as the unvaccinated, making it possible for them to spread the virus to others. Based on that finding, Walensky said the CDC is also recommending that all school children wear masks in the fall. "We're seeing now that it's actually possible if you're a rare [sic] breakthrough infection that you can transmit further, which is the reason for the change," Walensky said.