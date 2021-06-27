Vaccinated Israelis may need to quarantine because of 'Delta variant' | 23 June 2021 | Israel empowered health officials on Wednesday to quarantine anyone deemed to have been exposed to an especially infectious variant of COVID-19, even if they were previously vaccinated or recovered from the disease with presumed immunity. The decision followed a warning by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday over new outbreaks caused by the Delta variant vaccine, with daily infections rising after weeks of low plateau credited to Israel's record mass-vaccination drive. Under the updated Health Ministry directives, vaccinated or formerly infected people can be ordered to self-isolate for up to 14 days if authorities believe they may have been in "close contact with a carrier of a dangerous virus variant".