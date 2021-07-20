Vaccinated Pelosi aide tests positive for COVID after contact with Texas Dems --White House official also tested positive after attending the same rooftop reception with Pelosi staffer, report says | 20 July 2021 | A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive Monday for coronavirus following a meeting last week with members of the Texas Legislature who fled the state for Washington, D.C., Drew Hammill, a top aide to Pelosi, said the staffer was fully vaccinated and did not have recent contact with the top California Democrat, though the Speaker's office is taking extra precautions as a result. "Yesterday, a fully-vaccinated senior spokesperson in the Speaker’s Press Office tested positive for COVID after contact with members of the Texas state legislature last week," Hammill said in a statement obtained by Fox News.