Vaccinated People Just as Likely to Spread the Delta Variant as the Unvaccinated, Yearlong Study Shows --Study found similar peak viral load with or without shots | 28 Oct 2021 | People inoculated against Covid-19 are just as likely to spread the delta variant of the virus to contacts in their household as those who haven’t had shots, according to new research. In a yearlong study of 621 people in the U.K. with mild Covid-19, scientists found that their peak viral load was similar regardless of vaccination status, according to a paper published Thursday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal. The analysis also found that 25% of vaccinated household contacts still contracted the disease from an index case, while 38% of those who hadn't had shots became infected... The research also showed that immunity from full vaccination waned in as little as three months.