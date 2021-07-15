Vaccinated people make up almost 47% of all new Covid cases in UK | 15 July 2021 | Vaccinated Britons now make up almost half of Covid cases in the country, a symptom-tracking study suggested today -- but there are signs the third wave may have already peaked. King's College London scientists estimated 33,118 people were catching the virus daily in the week ending July 10, compared to 33,723 in the previous seven-day spell. But 47 per cent of cases are among those who have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, surging upwards from around a quarter at the start of June.