Vaccinated staffers working for Nancy Pelosi and the White House have tested positive for COVID-19 --A staffer working in Joe Biden's White House and a senior communications aide to Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. | 21 July 2021 | A White House staffer and a senior aide to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi have contracted COVID-19 while working in Washington despite their fully vaccinated status. It comes after a White House press briefing where public health officials emphasised the [lie that] coronavirus was mostly spreading among unvaccinated Americans. The COVID-positive tests in Washington were reported by the White House and a spokesman for Ms Pelosi on Tuesday with the senior aide believed to have been infected by a Democratic Texas delegation.