Vaccinated Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Out vs. Lions, Placed on COVID-19 List | 13 Nov 2021 | Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, the team announced. Roethlisberger has said he is vaccinated. In order to return, he'll need to test negative twice within a 24 hour window if he's asymptomatic. If he shows symptoms, he'll need to be symptom-free for 48 hours and then test negative twice within a 24 hour span.