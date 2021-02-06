Vaccination tracking apps ineffective, amplify inequalities, pose privacy issues - report | 2 June 2021 | A new report is warning that apps to track the coronavirus vaccination status of Americans are ineffective, amplify existing inequalities and pose thorny privacy issues. "It's kind of alarming that so much faith is being put in such an unproven technology," said Albert Fox Cahn, the executive director of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP), which released the report. The watchdog's report released Wednesday focuses on New York state’s Excelsior pass, the country’s first government issued vaccine passport... "If vaccine passport requirements are implemented, individuals who struggle to get the vaccine may lose their job or find themselves barred from stores, transit, and public life," the report reads. The roughly 15 percent of Americans who don’t have a smartphone may be unable to use the apps even if they are vaccinated.