Vaccine-Derived Polio Case Discovered in NY as Officials Issue Alert to Hospitals | 22 July 2022 | The New York State Health Department on July 21 confirmed a polio case and called on health care providers to look for more infections. Officials said a resident of Rockland County, located about an hour from New York City and next to the highly populous Westchester County, tested positive for the virus. The New York health agency said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the infection. The person is infected with a Type 2 vaccine-derived poliovirus, which would have come from a type of polio vaccine that's taken orally and isn't used in the United States but is used in many other countries. The United States stopped using the oral vaccine in 2000.