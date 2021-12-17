Vaccine mandate for Canadian truckers could lead to mass exodus, severe supply chain issues --Thousands of drivers are prepared to walk in protest of jab mandates in January. | 14 Dec 2021 | Canadian trucking groups have made it clear that issues with supply chains could worsen if the Canadian and U.S. governments follow through with a proposed January 15 deadline for truckers to present vaccine passports in order to cross the border for essential business. The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) released a statement about the impending jab mandate, saying, "The government of Canada’s decision to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for domestic federally regulated workers in the trucking industry – including many truck drivers who have been delivering products to Canadians throughout the pandemic – would put an even bigger strain on an already beleaguered supply chain." The CTA estimated that more than 20,000 Canadian drivers will decide to leave the Canada-U.S. trucking market if the Canadian government follows through with its planned cross-border vaccination policy.