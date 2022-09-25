Vaccine Mandate Ruled 'Invalid' for Police Association Members in New York | 25 Sept 2022 | New York police officers have scored a big win in their fight against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that cost some their jobs, with a Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruling that the mandate--as it applies to members of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA)--is "invalid" and that fired cops must be given back their jobs. Judge Lyle Frank said in the Sept. 23 ruling that PBA members who lost their jobs for refusing the jab must be "reinstated to the status they were as of the date of the wrongful action." While it's unclear how many PBA members lost their jobs due to the mandate, a City Hall spokesperson told CBS News that more than 1,750 city employees have been fired for refusing to get the shot.