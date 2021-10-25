Vaccine Mandate Threatens Major Trucking Disruption, Industry Insiders Say | 24 Oct 2021 | American truckers don't like taking orders. But the Biden administration has increased pressure on some of them to take the vaccine--willing or unwilling. All through the pandemic, truckers endured hardships to keep America's infrastructure running... Now, with supply chains disrupted, Americans need them more than ever. But faced with the prospect of a mandated vaccination, many drivers are considering quitting. "I'd fight it," said veteran trucker Mike Widdins, referring to a vaccine mandate. "I think a lot of us will be quitting." Polls by trucking publications Commercial Carrier Journal and OverDrive indicate that up to 30 percent of truckers will seriously consider quitting if required to vaccinate. If they quit, the consequences for America may be massive. US Transport estimates that 70 percent of American freight goes by truck.