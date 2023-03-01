Vaccine-Pushing Former NFL Player Uche Nwaneri, 38, Dies Suddenly From Heart Attack --Vaccinated former --Nwaneri once called for vaccine mandates and jail for vaccine refusers. | 2 Jan 2023 | Former NFL player Uchechukwu Nwaneri, who vociferously advocated for mandatory vaccines, died suddenly last Friday, with a coroner reporting he likely suffered a heart attack. Nwanaeri, 38, was reportedly found dead at his home in West Lafayette, Ind., according to the Lafayette Journal & Courier. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello told the Courier an autopsy on the former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman found no evidence of foul play and “Preliminary results indicate a possible heart attack, pending toxicology results.” Nwaneri was vocal about his support for the Covid jab on social media and espoused support for mandatory vaccine schemes and vaccine passports, at one point saying, "MANDATE THE VACCINE. Jail anyone who refuses."